Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.