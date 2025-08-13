Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.7%

MANH opened at $212.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.10. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

