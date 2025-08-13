Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,620 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

