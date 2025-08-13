Steven Taslitz Acquires 100,000 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Taslitz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,786,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,925.93. The trade was a 5.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRC Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BRC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. BRC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.78 million. Analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRCC

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,301,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 175,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 115,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 437,359 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.