Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.79. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 42,722 shares trading hands.

Nova Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Nova Lifestyle alerts:

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 196.13% and a negative net margin of 44.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Lifestyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova Lifestyle, Inc ( NASDAQ:NVFY Free Report ) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Nova Lifestyle worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.