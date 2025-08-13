Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nova Lifestyle, Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.79. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 42,722 shares trading hands.
Nova Lifestyle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.
Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative return on equity of 196.13% and a negative net margin of 44.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nova Lifestyle Company Profile
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
