Enerflex FY2028 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.24 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 31.7% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

