FY2029 Earnings Estimate for 89BIO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89BIO in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for 89BIO’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89BIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

89BIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. 89BIO has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 89BIO by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89BIO Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

