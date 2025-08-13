FY2029 Earnings Estimate for Ur Energy Issued By B. Riley

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ur Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Ur Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.97. Ur Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ur Energy by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ur Energy by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Ur Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

