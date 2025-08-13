National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,797 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,136,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,399,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,119,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 306,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Regency Centers Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

