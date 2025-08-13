National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,135 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.88.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

