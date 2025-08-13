National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Solventum were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.