National Bank of Canada FI Sells 337,317 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,317 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.27% of Equinox Gold worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,249,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 256,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,738 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,776,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 1,173,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
