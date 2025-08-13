National Bank of Canada FI Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

