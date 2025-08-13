National Bank of Canada FI Buys 729,501 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,008,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,501 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in New Gold were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,748 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in New Gold by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in New Gold by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,925,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New Gold by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in New Gold by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,147,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,296 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NYSE NGD opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.38.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

