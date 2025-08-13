National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 10,652 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

