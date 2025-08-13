National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

UDR opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.84.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.