Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 8.82 ($0.12). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 249,465 shares changing hands.

Plexus Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.86. The stock has a market cap of £9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.