Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$1.94. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 74,350 shares traded.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Hemisphere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. Hemisphere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.36%.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

