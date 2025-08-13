Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.26. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 70,835 shares trading hands.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,165.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

