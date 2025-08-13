ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 327,900 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 327,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,476,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,686,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,029,110. This represents a 9.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,777 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,065.94.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,032 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,397,481.36.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASA. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.