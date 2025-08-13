iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and traded as high as $104.23. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 2,768 shares changing hands.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

