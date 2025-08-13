HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,938.52 ($120.68) and traded as high as GBX 9,058 ($122.29). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 9,041 ($122.06), with a volume of 6,135 shares changing hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

