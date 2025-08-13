Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Winland Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $4.83. Winland Electronics shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands.

Winland Electronics Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Winland Electronics alerts:

Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

About Winland Electronics

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.