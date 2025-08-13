The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.43 ($4.95) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($5.00). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.93), with a volume of 21,615 shares.

The Alumasc Group Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider Michael Leaf sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £342,900 ($462,940.46). 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Alumasc Group

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.