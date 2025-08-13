Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 180.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 215,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

