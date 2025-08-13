Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,111 Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 429.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 194.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tennant by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 137.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Tennant had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.