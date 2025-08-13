United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $917.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $788.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $918.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.