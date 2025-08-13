Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 802 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.9%

SharkNinja stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

