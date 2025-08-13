Nuveen LLC Invests $97.45 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 619,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $2,187,764. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

