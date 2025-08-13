Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 296,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,014,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.46% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,701,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.91.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

