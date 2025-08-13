Nuveen LLC Invests $123.65 Million in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,446,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,648,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.34% of Entergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

