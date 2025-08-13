Nuveen LLC Invests $92.72 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $583,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 35.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,768 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 61.6% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

