Research Analysts Set Expectations for DKS Q2 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $222.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,866 shares of company stock worth $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

