John Hancock Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Stock

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider John Hancock bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($15,032.68).
White Cliff Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.04.
White Cliff Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than White Cliff Minerals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for White Cliff Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Cliff Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.