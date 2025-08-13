Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $616,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,930,280 shares in the company, valued at $167,368,438.80. This trade represents a 0.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 127,406 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,351,777.66.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 160,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,800.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,683 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.67.

On Friday, August 1st, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $830,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 675,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,593,750.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 350,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,500.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 287,087 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,209,632.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,898 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,025.32.

On Monday, June 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 73,530 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $727,211.70.

On Friday, June 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 238,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,360,960.00.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Sonos by 262.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 5.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sonos by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in Sonos by 95.4% in the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

