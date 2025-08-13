Insider Buying: Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) VP Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) VP Amy A. Samford bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $14,490.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,150. This represents a 150.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of KRO opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $494.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.47 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.57%.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KRO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Worldwide

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.