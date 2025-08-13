Rep. Rick W. Allen Buys The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares

Representative Rick W. Allen (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Charles Schwab stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 5/16/2025.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHW opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

