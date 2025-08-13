Rep. James Comer Sells Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). In a filing disclosed on August 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Churchill Downs stock on July 3rd.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) on 7/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 7/3/2025.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.72. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

