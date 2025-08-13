Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.55%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

