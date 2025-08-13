Aigen Investment Management LP Has $444,000 Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. TD Cowen cut W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.