2,284,967 Shares in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,284,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,598,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Flowserve as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This trade represents a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

