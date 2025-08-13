Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,046.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.80 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

