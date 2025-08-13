516,176 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 516,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.83 and a 200 day moving average of $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

