1,043,193 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,364,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.87% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

