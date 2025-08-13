Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $386,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $118,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.