Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $415,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after buying an additional 228,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Guess? by 743.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

