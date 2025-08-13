Nuveen LLC Takes $115.21 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,972,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.