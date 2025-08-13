Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $61,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

