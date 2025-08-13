Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,363,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

