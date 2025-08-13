Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 109,468 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 373,741 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 191,733 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $970,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,954.40. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 201,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

